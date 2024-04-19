Flip Flops on the Docks: Supporting Families in Need at Annual Fundraiser

The Jack and Jill Center is gearing up for their highly anticipated annual event, Flip Flops on the Docks, set to take place on April 27th at the Lauderdale Yacht Club. This event, now in its 19th year, promises an evening of fun and philanthropy, all in support of children and families in need across South Florida.

Cindy Sessoms, a board member of the Jack and Jill Foundation, shared insights into this upcoming event. "It's one of those events that everyone puts on their calendar as soon as it's over," she remarked. The foundation has raised over $4 million over the 19 years, and all the money goes right back into the center.

The Jack and Jill Center, established in 1942 by the Junior League, has evolved into a vital community support system, providing childcare and educational programs for children from infancy to fifth grade. With over 200 students enrolled, the center not only offers early education but also empowers families through programs on budgeting, nutrition, and homeownership.

What can attendees expect at Flip Flops on the Docks? According to Sessoms, it's a night filled with camaraderie, delectable food, and lively entertainment. The event features both live and silent auctions, offering coveted prizes such as tickets to sporting events and even a Taylor Swift concert in a luxury suite.

But beyond the festivities, Flip Flops on the Docks serves a greater purpose. It's an opportunity for the community to come together and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those less fortunate. Proceeds from the event go directly towards supporting the Jack and Jill Center's essential programs and services.

For those interested in attending or supporting the cause, tickets can be purchased through their website, jackandjillmiami.org. And for families in need of assistance, the center welcomes inquiries and offers a simple application process to access their resources.