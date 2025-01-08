Flite Center: Empowering Vulnerable Youth to Soar in South Florida

South Florida is home to countless community-driven initiatives, but few are as impactful as the Flite Center. Founded in 2009 through a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Junior League of Greater Fort Lauderdale, the Flite Center addresses critical challenges faced by youth aging out of foster care or grappling with trauma. Christine Frederick, the organization's passionate representative, sheds light on its mission and impact.

The Flite Center was born out of a community crisis: vulnerable youth aging out of the foster care system were left without direction, guidance, or support. This gap left many homeless or struggling to transition into adulthood. Christine emphasizes the Flite Center’s mission as a "one-stop drop-in center" that provides a seamless array of services. “Our goal is that young people would have ease of use and access to not have to bounce around the community looking for all of these services," Christine explains.

The center is a collaborative hub supported by organizations like the United Way, the Community Foundation of Broward County, and the Children's Services Council. It connects youth to essential services and fills critical gaps through direct, boots-on-the-ground support.

The Flite Center welcomes a wide range of youth, including those:



Aging out of foster care

Experiencing homelessness

Identifying as LGBTQ+

Recovering from human trafficking

Coming from other trauma-filled backgrounds

“There's really not a limit to the young person that we could see the Flite Center,” Christine commented.

Collaboration is key to the Flite Center’s success. Working alongside law enforcement, social services, and nonprofits, the center ensures a holistic approach to helping at-risk youth. This partnership has been particularly vital in addressing human trafficking, an area where Broward County ranks alarmingly high.

Christine underscores the need to recognize how human trafficking often hides in plain sight.

“One of the things that we discovered when we started this work is that human trafficking doesn't look like what everybody thinks it looks like,” Christine shared. “There were predators literally trying to prey on them directly and draw them out of either group homes or whatever living situation they were in with the promise of like a better life.”

The center’s efforts include raising awareness, supporting victims, and preventing trafficking through education and community engagement.

There are many ways for the community to align with the Flite Center’s mission:



Donate: Contributions directly impact the center’s ability to provide services and resources.

Contributions directly impact the center’s ability to provide services and resources. Volunteer: Participate in gift drives, holiday events, or other activities to support the youth.

Participate in gift drives, holiday events, or other activities to support the youth. Serve on a Board: Use your skills to further the center’s goals and initiatives.

Christine also highlights the importance of creating holiday joy for youth and their children, reminding us that everyone deserves to feel cared for during the season.

To learn more about how you can make a difference, visitwww.flitecenter.org. Christine assures the community that the organization is accessible and eager to help.