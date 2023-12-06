Florida Beach Bowl Showdown: Grab Your Tickets for Johnson C. Smith vs. Fort Valley State!

Fort Lauderdale's Government and Corporate Engagement Director, Sharonda Placide, and Florida Beach Bowl CEO, Victor Robenson, joined Inside South Florida to share the details on the exciting week of festivities leading up to the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl. The event will showcase a thrilling matchup between HBCUs Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls and Fort Valley State University Wildcats at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on December 13. Get your tickets now for an unforgettable sports spectacle.

“It's gonna be exciting because it is showcasing one of our marbles in South Florida, which is Fort Lauderdale,” says Placide. “We are happy to be having this event here. It's the first of its kind and sunny South Florida is the prime spot for it.”

Highlighting Black history and excellence is at the center of the Florida Beach Bowl explains Robenson.

“One of the conferences was probably the very first HBCU Conference, which is CIAA,” says Robenson. “They started playing football in the 1800s and in cornfields. So when we talk about history, HBCU, I felt like I wanted to go back into history and bring these two conferences and bring then down to South Florida, everybody enjoy it.”

For more information, visit Floridabeachbowl.com or Fortlauderdale.gov

