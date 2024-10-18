Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE) Set to Showcase Global Business Opportunities

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Broward County. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Paola Isaac Baraya, economic development specialist, joined Inside South Florida to share exciting details about the upcoming Florida International Trade and Cultural Expo (FITCE), a major event that will bring over 70 countries together in one location. FITCE offers South Floridians the chance to explore international business opportunities, experience cultural exchanges, and even discover new travel destinations—all without leaving their backyard.

FITCE, now in its ninth year, will feature a wide array of products and services from countries across the globe, as well as opportunities for small businesses and entrepreneurs to connect with international markets. Paola highlighted South Florida’s unique position as a gateway to the world and emphasized how the event supports local businesses in expanding their reach beyond the U.S. market. “Did you know that 95% of the purchasing power is outside of the United States?” Paola noted, emphasizing the potential for businesses to tap into global markets.

The event is open to all, from consumers to students, entrepreneurs, and anyone interested in learning about international business and cultural diversity. With over 2,000 attendees expected, this year’s FITCE promises to be bigger and better, with new countries participating and even some special surprises in store for attendees.

For more information on how to participate in FITCE, visit fitcexpo.com, or call 954-357-6400. The Expo is organized by the Office of Economic and Small Business for Broward County and is open to everyone looking to explore global opportunities.