Florida National University Gears Up for a New Semester

As colleges across the nation prepare to welcome students back, Florida National University (FNU) is offering a variety of opportunities for new and returning students to grow in their fields of study. Department Head of Criminal Justice and Legal Studies, Jacqueline Exceus from FNU, joined Inside South Florida to learn more about the upcoming fall semester and what students can expect.

FNU is accommodating diverse student needs with multiple class formats. Jacqueline explained, "We offer fully in-person classes across all three of our campuses, as well as online classes for students who may be working or are unable to attend in person." Additionally, FNU offers hybrid courses, providing a mix of in-person and online learning to meet students where they are.

For students concerned about the cost of education, FNU provides several financial aid options. Moreover, FNU offers various scholarship opportunities. "We have scholarships available, including full rides for athletes and high-achieving incoming high school students," Jacqueline added.

FNU boasts a wide range of programs catering to different academic interests and career goals. "We offer programs from associate degrees all the way to master’s degrees in various fields," Jacqueline noted. As the division head, she oversees the department of Criminal Justice and Legal Studies. FNU also provides programs in Allied Health, Business, Nursing, Humanities, Liberal Arts, and English as a Second Language.

For those interested in joining FNU, applying is straightforward. Jacqueline encouraged potential students to visit the FNU website at fnu.edu or call their office at 305-821-3333 for more information.