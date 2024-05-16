Florida National University Hosts Job Fair with Over 40 Companies

Florida National University (FNU) recently announced an exciting job fair set to feature over 40 companies, offering a plethora of opportunities for students and community members. Jacqueline Exceus, the Director and Department Head for Criminal Justice and Legal Studies at FNU, shared her enthusiasm about the event and its potential to foster valuable connections.

The job fair will provide access to a diverse array of positions across various fields. "Students will be able to network with companies looking to hire paralegals, nurses, radiology [technicians]…, security officers, accountants, file clerks, and more," Jacqueline explained. The event promises opportunities ranging from entry-level positions to top management roles.

Jacqueline emphasized the importance of preparation for attendees. "The key to preparing for a job fair is to prepare your resume [that highlights] your training, experience, and achievements," she advised. Additionally, she recommended researching the companies beforehand and dressing professionally to make a positive first impression. "Dress to match the culture and environment of the field you're interested in," she noted.

Jacqueline shared valuable insights on using the job fair as a networking platform. "When you get to the job fair…, have a conversation and pick up the recruiters business card and follow up with a thank you email," she suggested. Maintaining contact and connecting on professional platforms like LinkedIn can help build lasting relationships and open doors for future opportunities.

For more information about the job fair and other career services at Florida National University, visit fnu.edu or call the Career Services office at 305-821-3333. The job fair offers an excellent opportunity for students and community members to connect with potential employers and explore various career paths.