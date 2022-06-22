The effects of mental health can have a significant impact on your well-being. Social and Behavioral Science Division Head at Florida National University, Dr. Jose Perez, joined Inside South Florida to share how poor mental health affects our community.

The causes of mental illnesses can vary from person to person.

“There are so many things that could happen to cause mental illness, from developmental issues, anxiety, perception, or the inability to cope with life,” says Perez. “One of the biggest concerns with mental health is not so much where it comes from, but it is where it takes you and how individuals are affected on a daily basis.”

There is an array of mental health illnesses that we hear about daily but there is one sickness that has been affecting more of us than ever.

“Anxiety is probably the highest. It has to do with many aspects, for example, the pandemic’s uncertainty, financial issues, work and government decisions that affect every one of us,” says Perez. “Anxiety can take over on many levels and at many ages.”

On June 23rd, Florida National University will host a free event to discuss the common signs of mental illness and the resources available to the community.

“We will discuss issues of mental health, including being a family member of a person who suffers with mental health issues, the struggles that people could actually have and go through with family members, and some of the actual services available for people with mental health problems,” says Perez.

For more information, call Dr. Jose Perez at 305-821-3333 ext. 1149

