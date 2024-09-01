Florida National University is Ready for the New School Year

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Florida National University. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the start of the football season comes a new school year, and Florida National University (FNU) is gearing up to welcome students back to campus. Jacqueline Exceus from FNU joined Inside South Florida to share some exciting updates and offerings for the upcoming semester.

The fall semester at Florida National University begins on September 3rd. This marks a fresh start for both new and returning students, providing them with an opportunity to embark on a journey of learning and growth.

FNU is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS), ensuring a high standard of education. Additionally, FNU holds various accreditations for its diverse programs, making it a strong choice for those seeking quality education tailored to modern workforce demands.

FNU’s athletics program is thriving, with a variety of sports teams, including women’s volleyball, women’s track and field, softball, men’s basketball, soccer, and the newly introduced eSports gaming team. These teams provide students with opportunities to excel in sports and foster a sense of community and school spirit.

FNU offers three learning modalities to accommodate the diverse needs of its students:



On-Campus Learning: FNU has three campuses, including the main campus in Hialeah, where students can attend classes in person. Online Learning: For students who need more flexibility, FNU offers a range of online courses. Hybrid Courses: Combining the best of both worlds, hybrid courses allow students to attend classes in person one day a week and complete the rest online. This option is especially popular in programs such as criminal justice and social and behavioral sciences.

FNU is committed to meeting students where they are, providing flexible learning options that cater to various lifestyles and commitments.

If you’re interested in joining Florida National University, the application process is straightforward. Visit their website at fnu.edu to learn more about the programs offered and to apply online or call 305-821-3333 to speak with an admissions representative.