Florida Panthers Announce New Broadcasting Partnership with Scripps Sports on WSFL-TV

The Florida Panthers have announced a significant new broadcasting partnership with Scripps Sports, marking an exciting development for the 2024 Stanley Cup champions. This partnership promises to bring Panthers games to more households than ever before, enhancing the team's visibility and fan engagement. Inside South Florid visited Amerant Bank Arena to discuss the news with Panthers' Chief Strategy Officer, Mark Zarthar.

“This is a big announcement for our franchise,” Zarthar said. “We've seen tremendous growth in our fan base over the past few years, and the best way to reward them is by making our games accessible to as many households as possible. Scripps and WSFL-TV can do just that through their over-the-air network.”

Zarthar highlighted the success of the Vegas Golden Knights, who doubled their viewership after partnering with Scripps Sports. "We've only gotten glowing reviews from [the Vegas Golden Knights], and from others in the industry. Scripps Sports covers the WNBA and the NWSL. They're an organization that's on the rise, and hopefully their rise can parallel path our rise and we can both see great success in the coming years together," he added.

WSFL-TV will not only broadcast the games but also produce pre- and post-game shows and a new weekly lifestyle show featuring behind-the-scenes content. “[Hockey players] are tremendous people, they're hardworking, and great role models for young hockey players. We want our fans to see as much inside access as we can and see the inner workings of organization,” Zarthar explained. This ‘helmets-off approach’, as he calls it, will showcase the players' personalities and offer insights into what makes the Florida Panther’s organization great.

The enthusiasm for the new partnership was palpable. “I’m excited for the day when every bar and restaurant in South Florida has the Panthers on TV... I’m excited for neighbors and people on the street to say they watch the Florida Panthers on a nightly basis,” Zarthar said. “I think that buzz will now be even more prevalent than it ever has been and that's thanks to WSFL-TV and Scripps Sports.”

For more information and updates on the Florida Panthers, stay tuned to WSFL-TV and follow the new content produced through this exciting partnership with Scripps Sports.