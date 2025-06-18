Watch Now
Florida Panthers Fans Bring the Heat for Stanley Cup Finals

As the Florida Panthers battle for the Stanley Cup, their fans are already winning in the stands. Inside South Florida hit the arena to scout out the most spirited supporters, and the results did not disappoint.

Armed with a Panthers-themed Bingo card, host LaMyiah Pearlinia went hunting for the ultimate fan experiences, and from face paint to full costumes, Panthers Nation showed up in style.

From painted families to flag-waving fanatics, the energy was undeniable. One thing’s clear: no matter what happens on the ice, Panthers fans are already champions of spirit.

For more fun segments like these, or to keep up with our Panthers coverage, follow us on Instagram at @insidesoflo.

