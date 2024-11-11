Florida Panthers Foundation Champions Cancer Fight with Annual Stache Dash 5K

Florida Panthers Foundation VP John Colombo joined Inside South Florida to discuss the foundation’s vital community outreach initiatives. Built on four core pillars—supporting veterans, children’s health and education, the endangered Florida panther, and hockey in South Florida—the foundation strives to positively impact South Florida communities every day.

Stache Dash 5K: Running for a Cause

One of the foundation’s key events is the annual Stache Dash 5K, presented by Baptist Health. This event, which takes place on the morning of the Florida Panthers’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night, brings together hundreds of runners, fans, and cancer survivors. Participants race around the arena in honor of those battling cancer, making it a moving celebration of resilience and remembrance.

“Our goal is always to provide resources and funding to make South Florida a better place,” Colombo shared. “The Stache Dash gives everyone a chance to show unity, strength, and support for those affected by cancer.”

How to Support the Florida Panthers Foundation

Even if you miss the Stache Dash, there are still ways to contribute. Donations can be made directly on the foundation’s website atPanthersFoundation.org, where supporters can also learn about volunteer opportunities. Fans attending the Hockey Fights Cancer game can participate in the 50/50 raffle, with proceeds benefiting cancer initiatives.

Looking Ahead: Pucks and Pints Beer Fest

Beyond the Stache Dash, the foundation has exciting events lined up, including the popular Pucks and Pints Beer Fest, which takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving. With over 10 local vendors offering beer samples, food, and more, this event is a perfect pregame activity for hockey fans and families.

For more information on events, donations, and community initiatives, visitPanthersFoundation.org.