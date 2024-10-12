Florida Panthers Foundation Honors Veterans Through "Heroes Among Us" Program

The Florida Panthers Foundation continues its strong commitment to supporting military veterans through its "Heroes Among Us" program, one of the key pillars of the organization. COO Bryce Hollweg, a veteran himself, emphasized the importance of this initiative during a recent interview, highlighting the team’s deep connection to veteran causes.

The program, in partnership with SeatGeek and Amerant Bank, shines a spotlight on veterans who have served honorably in conflicts ranging from World War II to more recent engagements in Afghanistan and Iraq. Since its inception, the Panthers have honored over 450 veterans at home games, recognizing their courageous service and giving them a moment in the spotlight.

Amerant Bank contributes $40 for every save made by the Panthers’ goalies, with proceeds going toward veteran initiatives. Additionally, the team supports the Veteran Warriors Hockey Program, which provides disabled and injured veterans with a therapeutic outlet through recreational hockey.

For Hollweg, an Army veteran who served overseas, the "Heroes Among Us" program is deeply personal. He described it as a way to honor veterans' sacrifices and ensure that no one is left behind. The program continues to grow, providing recognition and joy to the veterans and their families, and Hollweg noted how special it is to witness the impact it has on the community.

For more information about the "Heroes Among Us" program, and to nominate a veteran, fans can visit the Florida Panthers Foundation’s website, nhl.com/panthers/community/foundation.