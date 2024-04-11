Florida Panthers' Gustav Forsling: On the Ice and Beyond

The Florida Panthers are gearing up for a thrilling playoff season, and the excitement is palpable both on and off the ice. Recently, Gustav Forsling, defenseman for the Panthers, sat down for an exclusive interview with Inside South Florida to shed light on his life beyond hockey and the upcoming playoffs.

Forsling has become a pivotal player in the NHL, rising from a waiver pickup to leading the league in plus-minus. Recently, he solidified his commitment to the Panthers by signing an eight-year contract extension with the team, much to the delight of fans and coaches alike. Head coach Paul Maurice praised Forsling's contribution, stating, "He's just a wonderful part of the story… He fits here."

During the interview, Forsling opened up about his personal life, revealing that he's embracing fatherhood with his newborn child. "It's amazing to be honest," he said. "It's something new every day, and we're just enjoying it right now." He even hinted at introducing his child to hockey early, sharing that they already have a pair of skates ready.

Despite his success on the ice, Forsling remains grounded, attributing much of his joy to the camaraderie among his teammates. "We have such a good team here, and everyone's so friendly," he remarked. "We're having a lot of fun, and I think that shows on the ice."

Away from the rink, Forsling indulges in his passion for fishing, a hobby he picked up from his family. "It's a good way to relax and get your mind off of hockey and everything really in life," he explained. While hockey and fishing may seem like vastly different pursuits, Forsling finds solace in their simplicity.

When asked about his off-ice activities, Forsling admitted to enjoying karaoke sessions with teammates and even attending a DJ set. However, he humorously brushed off rumors about being banned from hanging out with teammates' wives, leaving it as a playful mystery.

As the Florida Panthers gear up for the playoffs, fans can expect to see Forsling continue to shine both on and off the ice, embodying the team's spirit of resilience and camaraderie.

