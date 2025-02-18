Florida Panthers Host Food Distribution Event to Support Local Families

The Florida Panthers continue to prove that their impact extends beyond the ice, demonstrating their commitment to the South Florida community. In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Panthers partnered with the Mobile School Pantry to host a food distribution event at MLK Elementary, providing fresh produce and essential groceries to local families in need.

"We are so proud to partner with Mobile School Pantry," said Matt Smith, Director of Community Relations from the Florida Panthers Foundation. "This is the second time our staff has come out to MLK Elementary to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables. Our foundation supported Mobile School Pantry with a grant this past year, and we’re bringing it to life today."

Hundreds of families benefited from the event, receiving fresh food that helped alleviate financial burdens and food insecurity.

"For me, it’s just my income, so this support is needed," shared grateful recipient, Patrice Dunkinson. "A lot of times, these are the only fruits I get to eat—what I receive from this pantry. I’ve been coming here for five years because they have been a constant source of help, not only with food but always been there to even lend a shoulder to cry on when it's needed."

The Mobile School Pantry is known not only for distributing essential groceries but also for offering love, dignity, and respect to those in need.

"It’s not just about giving out food, it's really about giving them that full experience and letting them know that we're giving them nourishment and really hope for a brighter future," said Mobile School Pantry president, Zeina Zein-Wolland.

The event was a testament to the power of community partnerships and volunteerism. Panthers staff members played an active role in distributing food and connecting with families.

"To be able to impact 200 families in Broward County through this partnership is an incredible feeling," said Smith. "We are so grateful to Mobile School Pantry for the work they do and to our staff for taking the time to make a difference."

Community members looking to support Mobile School Pantry and its mission can do so through donations and volunteer efforts.

For more information on how to contribute, visitMobileSchoolPantry.org and NHL.com/Panthers.