Florida Panthers Kids Club Takes Over WSFL 39 for a Behind-the-Scenes TV Experience

WSFL 39 opened its doors to a special group of young fans as the Florida Panthers Kids Club took over the station for a fun-filled, behind-the-scenes field trip. The visit gave these future broadcasters an exclusive look at the inner workings of television, from hosting and producing to sales and creative services.

The Florida Panthers and WSFL employees greeted the group of kids, parents, and siblings as they arrived at the station. While enjoying lunch, the children learned about the many different roles involved in running a TV station. From producing Inside South Florida to working as a general manager, handling sales, and overseeing creative services, they got a full breakdown of what it takes to keep a TV station running.

"You get to be in our studio today, pretending like you’re one of the hosts, and getting a glimpse of what we do every single day here at ISF," said host Cameron Dobbs, as she welcomed the young visitors.

For some kids, the visit was a tryout for a future career in broadcasting, while for others, the real excitement came from getting hands-on experience behind the camera. The kids got to host segments of Inside South Florida, control the teleprompter, and run the show from the control room, where they even got to cue the station’s signature countdown:

"I noticed how organized everything was in the studio," Liam, one of the Panther Kid Club members said. "It was really cool seeing how they run the shows."

As if spending the day in a TV studio wasn’t exciting enough, the kids also got to try on a Stanley Cup Championship ring and read from the news desk alongside Panthers host Jessica Blaylock. Parents were just as thrilled, watching their children gain a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"My children were lucky enough as members of the Panthers Kids Club to win a raffle and come down to the WSFL studios to see where all the magic happens," Kelty Heilman, mom of 2 members shared. "Getting to meet Jessica Blaylock, who’s famous in our house, was a great experience!"

The event highlighted the importance of education and hands-on learning experiences, something both WSFL 39 and the Florida Panthers prioritize in their community outreach efforts.

"For us, education and families are a key part of our priorities," said general Manager Andres Chaparro. "Seeing how excited the kids are about broadcasting and meeting the hosts is amazing."

With the kids rating the day “10 out of 10!” “1,000%,” some of these young faces might just be the future of sports journalism. As one participant put it:

“When I grow up, I want to be either a sports player or a journalist because I think it’s really cool and would have new experiences for me.”

A huge thank you to the Florida Panthers Kids Club and everyone who made this incredible field trip possible. For more information visit flapanthers.com and wsfltv.com. Here’s to building the next generation of broadcasters!