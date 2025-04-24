Florida Panthers Launch “Panthers on the Prowl” to Fight Cancer with Art and Heart

The Florida Panthers are proving once again that their impact extends far beyond the ice with the launch of a powerful and heartwarming new initiative: Panthers on the Prowl.

Announced at a special gathering, the campaign invites community members, artists, and celebrities alike to express creativity and raise vital funds in the fight against cancer — all through one-of-a-kind, custom-decorated Panther statues.

Inspired by the iconic “Cows on Parade” seen in cities like Chicago, this initiative is deeply personal for Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito and his wife, Julie. As a breast cancer survivor and caregiver to many, Julie’s strength and compassion are driving forces behind the project.

“This is our something,” Bill shared emotionally. “If there’s a way to try to prevent somebody from getting sick or save a life, this is an obligation. And I know that she sees it that way.”

The campaign’s goal is ambitious but clear: raise $1 million through the sale and sponsorship of 200 Panther statues. The Panthers will be displayed in public spaces, homes, and businesses across South Florida — transforming the region into a moving tribute to strength, creativity, and hope. Some of the pieces will be designed by local artists, families, and children, while others will be auctioned off after being decorated by well-known personalities.

Each statue is a canvas for self-expression and a symbol of unity. “It inspires the fight. It inspires the hope. It puts a smile on your face,” said American Cancer Society Southeast Region EVP Kimberly Jackson, who noted her own Panther will likely be a pink-and-green tribute to her sorority roots — “a bougie Panther,” she joked.

As Julie Zito shared, their own Panther, proudly placed in their yard, is a symbol of strength: “The way she’s standing is just such a symbol of perseverance. That’s what I think every time I look at her.”

With cancer touching so many lives, this initiative is more than art — it’s action. “If you talk to any oncologist and you say, ‘If you give us a million dollars, can you save a life?’ The answer is, for sure,” Bill said. “We just need the funding so that we can continue the research and continue the battle.”

To learn more about Panthers on the Prowl, how to sponsor or decorate your own Panther, or to donate to the cause, visit @panthersotprowl on Instagram, visitfloridapanthers.com or contact the Florida Panthers Foundation.