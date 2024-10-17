Florida Panthers Open NHL Season with Stanley Cup Banner Raising and Fan Celebration

The Florida Panthers kicked off their new season with a special celebration at Amerant Bank Arena, marking the end of their Stanley Cup victory festivities. Fans filled the stands not just for opening night, but to witness the long-awaited banner-raising ceremony honoring the Panthers' first-ever Stanley Cup win. This momentous evening capped off a weekend of celebration that began with the team’s ring ceremony on October 7.

The Panthers received their stunning championship rings, each featuring 554 diamonds, 17 rubies, and a total of 15.6 carats of gemstones. The rings pay homage to South Florida, with details like a beach and palm tree scene symbolizing the iconic celebrations on Fort Lauderdale Beach, and, of course, a nod to the team’s tradition of throwing rubber rats after key wins.

For fans, the banner-raising ceremony was a long-awaited dream come true. As the banner ascended to the rafters, players, coaches, and fans alike shared in the emotional moment. The excitement was palpable, with fans thrilled to be part of history and hopeful for another thrilling season ahead.

With the memory of last season's victory still fresh, the Panthers are looking to build on their success and defend their title. As one fan put it, “Back-to-back? Why not?” Go Cats!

