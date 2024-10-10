Florida Panthers Opened NHL Season with Championship Banner Celebration Against Boston Bruins

As the NHL season began, Florida Panthers fans were thrilled to see their team take on the Boston Bruins. Before the puck dropped, the Panthers celebrated their Stanley Cup championship victory one last time by raising their championship banner in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

During Media Day, several players had shared their predictions on who might score the first goal of the season on home ice. Niko Mikkola and Sam Reinhart were popular picks, with many players expressing confidence in Reinhart, who had led the team in goals the previous season and scored the final goal of their championship run.

Some teammates speculated that a new face, possibly Nate Schmidt would step up this season, while others believed Carter Verhaeghe would make his mark with his knack for scoring clutch goals. With players sharing their bets on who would strike first, and the energy of the championship celebration fueling the crowd, the game proved to be an electrifying start to the season.

Fans who tuned in experienced the thrill as the Panthers faced off against their rivals, the Bruins, marking the beginning of another promising NHL season.