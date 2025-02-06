Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett Scores Big for Broward County's Homeless Pets

The Humane Society of Broward County is dedicated to advocating for and improving the lives of animals through adoptions, education, and community services. Their mission is simple: connecting pets with people. Now, thanks to Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett, finding forever homes for these animals has become even more exciting.

Bennett and his fiancée, who volunteers at the shelter weekly, share a deep love for animals. After adopting a dog from the Humane Society a few weeks ago, they decided to take their passion a step further by launching Benny’s Buddies, a program that fully funds the adoption fees for pets at the shelter.

"We both have a love for animals. We ended up adopting a dog from the shelter here a couple of weeks ago, and then we had the idea to do something more," says Bennett. "For every goal I score this season, we’ll sponsor an adoption fee. It’s a great cause, and we’re really excited to be a part of it."

With every goal Bennett scores, another animal’s adoption fee is covered, making it easier for them to find a loving home. Hockey fans and animal lovers alike can celebrate every Panthers win by adopting a pet in need.

If you’re looking to adopt a new furry friend, visit the Humane Society of Broward County in person or online at HumaneBroward.com. You can also follow @BennysBuddies9 on Instagram for updates on Sam Bennett’s season and the pets he’s helping to find homes.