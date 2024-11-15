Florida Songwriters Association Hosts Toys for Tots Music Panel Event

The Florida Songwriters Association, led by music industry veteran Steve Lane, is set to host a special event on November 16 that combines music education and community service. In partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots, the event will include a toy drive alongside a Music Supervisors Panel, offering attendees invaluable insights into the world of songwriting and licensing.

In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Steve shared his motivation for creating the Florida Songwriters Association: "As a music publisher, I saw many songwriters, artists, and producers struggling to protect their work and collect royalties. Our mission is to educate and advocate for songwriters in Florida."

Attendees of the panel will learn the right way to submit songs for placement in TV, movies, commercials, and video games. Featured panelists include music supervisors from Walt Disney Studios, Barker Productions (responsible for Tyler Perry sitcoms), and Zumba Music.

In the spirit of giving, the association has teamed up with Toys for Tots to bring holiday joy to children in need. Attendees are encouraged to bring a toy for donation. Steve highlighted the importance of this collaboration: "I’ll do anything for the kids. This toy drive ensures that children in our community have something special to look forward to this holiday season."

For those unable to attend the event, toys can be mailed to the Hard Rock Cafe Miami, or arrangements can be made by contacting info@flsw.org.

Details and Participation:



Date : November 16

: November 16 Event : Music Supervisors Panel & Toys for Tots Toy Drive

: Music Supervisors Panel & Toys for Tots Toy Drive Location : Hard Rock Cafe Miami

: Hard Rock Cafe Miami More Information: Visitwww.flsw.org

Whether you're a budding artist seeking guidance or a community member looking to give back, this event is a perfect opportunity to support local talent and spread holiday cheer.