FNU Spring Job Fair Returns with 50+ Employers and Community-Wide Opportunities

Spring is bringing more than sunshine to Florida National University — it’s bringing opportunity. Jacqueline Exceus stopped by Inside South Florida to share exciting details about the university’s upcoming Job Fair on April 10, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest one yet.

With over 50 confirmed companies ready to meet job seekers, this year’s fair offers openings in a wide variety of industries:



Healthcare (including Baptist Health)

Law enforcement (City of Doral, Coral Gables PD, and the U.S. Air Force)

Business and customer service

Information Technology

Government roles (including City of Hialeah and City of Doral departments)

“Students will not be the only ones participating,” Jacqueline shared. “It is open for the community to have an opportunity to apply and meet all the businesses.”

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed professionally to make a lasting impression:



Business casual is the standard.

Think button-down shirts, khakis or slacks, blouses, blazers, and knee-length skirts or dresses.

Don’t forget your resume and business cards — networking is just as important as applying.

“Look good, come in feeling great, and feel positive,” Jacqueline advised.

Beyond job leads, the event is a powerful networking opportunity. Meet employers face-to-face, connect with FNU faculty, and engage with fellow students and professionals in your field.

The event will take place at Florida National University on April 10th. For those interested, they can visit fnu.edu or call 305-821-3333. Ask for Jacqueline or Adi to get all the details and make the most of this opportunity!

Whether you're job hunting or just looking to build your professional circle, the FNU Job Fair is open to you — and your future might just start there.