Food for the soul from one of Miami’s premier black-owned kitchens

African American cuisine has a major impact on the Black community. Akino West, Executive Chef and Co-owner of Rosie’s Backyard joined Inside South Florida to share what influences the passion to cultivate the restaurants delectable dishes.

“Our concept is southern with Italian nuances,” says West. "We focus on ingredients that are true and dear to us.”

Creating an experience that guests can enjoy is West’s objective.

“We're starting at a phase where we are almost grabbing scraps, and then putting it together to make something beautiful out of it,” says West. “

For more information, visit rosiesmia.org