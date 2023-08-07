Watch Now
Food Network winner, Sam Cruz, talks inspiration and opportunity

Posted at 6:30 PM, Aug 07, 2023
Food Network’s Beachside Brawl Winner and Rum Room’s Executive Chef, Sam Cruz, joined Inside South Florida to share how impactful her experience was on season two of the show.

“It just offered so much perspective of the opportunities and things that you can really accomplish. I'd never thought I'd be on national television and given such a great opportunity,” says Cruz. “It really just opened my eyes and motivated me to do so much. I learned so much. I was super-inspired.”

