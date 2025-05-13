Food, Wine, and Fete Returns to Miami to Celebrate Caribbean Culture Through Flavor and Music

Miami’s most vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture is back! The annual Food, Wine and Fete experience returns to Virginia Key Beach Park on May 17, and founder Vanessa James joined Inside South Florida to give us the scoop on this high-energy, all-inclusive Soca Fete that blends cuisine, music, and island pride.

“This is our love letter to the Caribbean,” James said. “If you can’t make it to the Caribbean, this is your escape!.”

Part beachside cookout, part cultural showcase, part carnival-style party, Food, Wine and Fete offers an immersive taste of the Caribbean. Guests will enjoy fresh coconuts, jerk chicken by the ocean, live cooking demos, flavorful dishes from across the diaspora, and plenty of Soca music—all in one joyful atmosphere.

“When you step foot in the Caribbean, it's much more than sand and sun” said James, who is of Trinidadian descent. “There's incredible flavor, and that flavor is in the people and the food.”

James curated a lineup of some of the Caribbean’s most celebrated chefs, including:



Chef Paul (Trinidad & Tobago)

Chef Irene and Chef Troy (Jamaica)

Chef Simeon Hall Jr. (flying in from the Bahamas)

“In terms of celebrating their culture, it's really who they are. I really sought out chefs that that live and breathe their island, even though they're here in South Florida,” said James. “It's a really beautiful thing to watch. And they don't often get a lot of opportunities or the platform to really showcase them in a beautiful way.”

While rum is a beloved Caribbean staple, Food, Wine and Fete also puts a spotlight on wine pairings—a unique twist that deepens the culinary experience. “You don't often see that Caribbean food pairs really well with wine,” said James. “It's really about showcasing how flavorful Caribbean food can be, especially paired with spirits and wine.”

The festival takes place Saturday, May 17, at the historic Virginia Key Beach Park’s Grand Pavilion. Expect food, music, dancing, and unforgettable vibes.

For tickets and more information, visitfoodwineandfete.com.