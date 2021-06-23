Mediterranean Restaurant Hits The Goodtime Hotel

In today's Foodie Fix, Miriam ventured out to Goodtime Hotel on South Beach and found a new fav! Located inside of the new Goodtime Hotel, is South Beach’s newest Mediterranean restaurant, Strawberry Moon.

This eatery was created by hospitality dream team, David Grumman and Pharrell Williams. The Wes Anderson inspired space, captures Miami's Art Deco vibes, with a bit of paradise, as you overlook the hotel’s outdoor pool area.

On the culinary front, the chef behind the reigns in the kitchen, is Ian Fleischmann. Who spent the entire summer last year in Malta, which is where the strawberry moon menu was born!

"The menu for Strawberry Moon largely is based on a combination of Greek and Turkish cuisine. We like to refer to is as an Aegean cuisine, because they're both split by the Aegean sea. Which is also kind of ironic considering they don't have the best of relationships between each other," stated Executive Chef, Fleischmann.

The menu also expands throughout the rest of the Mediterranean with dishes inspired by, Israel, Iraq, Malta, and Italy. There is plenty to choose from on the eatery menu, but for chef Ian, there is something special about the kebab section!

"You can come here and get a full composed entree [...] But I kind of like a more family style, À la crate situation, where you get a couple of lamb kebabs or chicken kebabs, a side of Persian wedding rice[...] It's something that everyone can share," explained chef Fleischmann.

But if there’s one thing you have to try, hands down, it's the Moon Bread. Moon bread is a very traditional, Yemenite style of bread that's usually baked over night. At Strawberry Moon, chef Fleischmann takes things to the next level and tops it off with a Tahini fig butter, making the desert both sweet and savory.

Of course, at Strawberry Moon, you can enjoy some specialty cocktails alongside their dishes like the famous Purple Reign and the Strawberry Moon. The restaurant has launched a brand new brunch menu, and Miriam has verified that it's not to be missed!

For more information head on over to StrawberryMoonMiami.com.