Kicking off Miami Spice at Red Rooster Overtown

Miami Spice is finally here!

From now to September 30th, foodies can enjoy lunch or dinner at a prie fixe discount. Nearly 150 restaurants are participating in this year's Miami Spice and one of those restaurants joining the fun for the first time is Red Rooster Overtown

With its original location located in Harlem, New York, the restaurant pays homage to the multicultural neighborhood of Overtown and to the background of acclaimed chef Marcus Samuelsson, the owner of both eateries.

Executive chef of Red Rooster Overtown, Tristen Epps explains the importance of having this restaurant in this historic city.

“Just like the one in Harlem, we wanted to share the Afro-Caribbean diaspora along with great southern elevated food in this neighborhood that to one point was underserved. We could’ve opened anywhere but it had to be here just so that we can show what this neighborhood had to offer from the 50s and 60s before urban renewal came about,” says Epps.

Chef Marcus and chef Tristen have been working together for over 6 years now. And here at Red Rooster Overtown, they have cultivated a menu that uses Afro-Caribbean flavors.

This year, the eatery is participating in Miami Spice. And to celebrate they have conjured up a Miami Spice menu that combines their Original dishes with new ones.

“We really wanted to reintroduce ourselves. It’s our first spice, so we wanted for the people that haven’t been here or the Harlem one to kind of introduce what we do well. So we put some of the classics from here and Harlem,” states the executive chef.

Red Rooster Overtown has brought in athletes such as Dwayne Wade and Jimmy Butler. But ultimately, chef Tristen and the team are extremely humbled by the love of the community.

“We feel immediately privileged to have people of note come into our walls is amazing. To come to this part of town right? We represent Overtown, so for them to come over, you know it’s honestly great because it influences other people to come over and try what we are all about. If they feel great to come here and we can serve them and do what we do and they can feel that vibe, I know other people will do as well,” said Epps.

