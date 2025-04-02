Fool Your Food: How Glucose Tracking Is Helping South Floridians Take Control of Their Health

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Abbott. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As spring kicks into high gear and summer wellness goals heat up, Inside South Florida sat down with Pamela Nisevich Bede, global nutritionist for Abbott’s Lingo, to dive into a trending health topic: glucose tracking and why understanding it can transform your daily energy, mood, and overall well-being.

“Glucose is a primary energy source in our body,” Pamela shared. “It fuels our brain, fuels our muscles–it really fuels our day-to-day, and it impacts our metabolic health. But the only way we know what our glucose is doing behind the scenes is with a tool like a continuous glucose monitor that gives you a peek behind the scenes on what your glucose is doing and how it directly impacts sleep, energy, mood, and so much more.”

That’s where Lingo by Abbott comes in. The company’s first consumer-facing Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) is now available over the counter and offers minute-by-minute insight through a sleek biosensor worn on the arm. The sensor connects to the Lingo app, giving users customized data, guidance, and even challenges to help improve their habits and metabolic health.

It’s not just about numbers—glucose tracking helps users personalize their nutrition, sleep, and fitness goals, helping them feel more energized and in control. According to Abbott’s 2025 State of Wellness report, while one in three Americans sets health goals each year, many feel overwhelmed due to a lack of personalized guidance—something Lingo aims to change.

