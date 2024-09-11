Football Fans Prepare for Record-Breaking NFL Season Wagers and Responsible Gaming Month

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by American Gaming Association. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With the excitement of Week 1 of the NFL season, fans are gearing up not only to cheer on their favorite teams but also to place record-breaking legal wagers on games. This year, American adults are expected to wager a staggering $35 billion on the NFL alone, according to the American Gaming Association (AGA). Inside South Florida caught up with Bill Miller, President and CEO of the AGA, to learn more about these trends and the importance of responsible gaming.

As sports betting becomes more widespread and accepted, September also marks Responsible Gaming Education Month, a time for the industry to emphasize the importance of safe and responsible betting practices. Miller shared key tips for fans looking to get in on the action, highlighting the importance of setting a budget, understanding the odds, treating betting as entertainment, and always betting with a legal, licensed operator.

Miller also spoke about the AGA's "Have a Game Plan" campaign, designed to educate sports leagues, teams, and broadcasters about responsible gaming practices. The campaign encourages operators and fans alike to prioritize consumer safety and promote responsible betting habits.

As the NFL season kicks off, Miller encourages fans to bet responsibly and take advantage of the resources available through organizations like the AGA. For more information on responsible gaming, visit AmericanGaming.org or check out the Have a Game Plan campaign at haveagameplan.org.

And as for Bill's NFL pick? He's a proud Dolphins fan! Fins up!