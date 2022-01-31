Watch
For homeowners facing foreclosure, there are options

Posted at 2:29 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 14:29:52-05

Foreclosure is a frightening topic for many. Although most people hope to fight it, many don't know where to start. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, explains how to avoid getting to this point, and what to do if it happens.

Every notice and letter from your financial institution, home owner's association, or court, should be read in full as soon as you get it. As soon as you receive the foreclosure notice you should get an attorney. They can help you get on a payment plan or sell your home directly before the courts can.

If the home has a sale date already, make sure you're speaking with an attorney before it happens. As soon as the sale happens it's a total loss and then some. Van Horn and his team can help you through this process. Reach out to the office at VanHornLawGroup.com

