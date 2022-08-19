For National Sandwich Month, this spot brings the flavors and the homestyle vibes to Fort Lauderdale

Sandwiches are a simple delicacy and when done right they become an unforgettable dish. With National Sandwich month underway, we visit Broad Shoulders

Sandwiches.

Located in Fort Lauderdale. This Sandwich shop came to life thanks to Chicago native Tom Azhar.

For almost two decades, Tom worked under the helm of renowned chef Emeril LaGasse.

After countless traveling and different work ventures. Tom and his wife Cheryl decided to go on a new foodie adventure and open Broad Shoulders.

"Broad shoulders came about because I'm from Chicago, and Chicago is known as the city of big shoulders. So that let's call it broad shoulders sandwiches. Plus, the sandwiches are really big," says Azhar.

You can enjoy hot sandwiches like the Reuben, the Cuban and the fried chicken sandwich. Plus, he's offering some delicious sides.

"So for the menu, I really just wanted to have a little bit of everything, you know, something for everybody to go and enjoy," says Azhar.

To see the full list of Sandwiches Broad Shoulders Sandwiches offers, you can go to Broadshoulderssandwiches.com