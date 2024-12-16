Former Athlete JD Finds Purpose Beyond the Court with Philanthropy and Writing

Inside South Florida welcomed back JD Slajchert, a former athlete turned philanthropist and author, who’s making waves both on and off the court. From his work with the Los Angeles Lakers to supporting the Luke Strong Foundation, JD continues to inspire through his impactful endeavors.

JD shared his current role with the Los Angeles Lakers, working closely with players like Gabe Vincent, formerly of the Miami Heat. "I'm helping some of the guys with off-the-court initiatives, philanthropy, and creative ideas to make the most of their platform," JD said. As a former athlete, he understands the importance of giving back and using influence to drive positive change.

JD’s philanthropic focus shines through his work with the Luke Strong Foundation, which supports children diagnosed with sickle cell disease. His connection to the foundation is deeply personal: it’s named after a young fan who tragically lost his life to the illness. "Ever since then, we’ve been on a mission to raise awareness and funds to help others affected by sickle cell disease," he explained.

JD’s latest project is a charity edition of his book, Moonflower, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Luke Strong Foundation. "Donation and nonprofit work are the most important things we do," JD emphasized. The book’s proceeds aim to support advocacy, fundraising, and awareness initiatives for children living with sickle cell disease.

Beyond his work in sports and philanthropy, JD is carving out a career as a writer. "I’m trying to use my platform to inspire and connect with people through my books," he said. His website and social media channels serve as hubs for updates on his writing and philanthropic efforts.

To keep up with JD’s journey and projects, visit JDWritesBooks.com or his Instagram @JD_Slajchert.