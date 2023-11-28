Former Heavyweight Champion Andre Ward is ‘Killing the Image’

Author, Andre Ward, joined Inside South Florida to share the compelling narrative of his remarkable journey as a former heavyweight champion, chronicled in his inspiring memoir, ‘Killing the Image,’ a champion’s journey of faith, fighting, and forgiveness.

“The last straw for me was just talking to my pastor and him encouraging me, ‘Dre, you got to kill the image man,’ I said, “What do you mean?’ He said, ‘You got to tell your story, you're not that person anymore, and who you are is real, but it's not who you've always been.’ And that was the origin of the title of the book. And that last push that I needed to say it's time to put pen to paper.”

‘Killing the Image’ is available at all major book retailers.