Former Lawyer Finds Purpose in Teaching Thanks to the Teacher Accelerator Program

Maritza Shapiro spent decades practicing law—but when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted her children's education, her career path took a sharp and unexpected turn. What started as a temporary solution to help her kids soon evolved into a passion that redefined her life.

“After COVID, I saw that there were some issues when students return to school, and one of the big issues was that teachers were virtual even though my kids were physical, and the students were being put in the auditorium,” Shapiro recalled. Her concern prompted a conversation with her children’s principal, who explained the school’s shortage of teachers. “So I said, ‘Okay, I’ll become a substitute teacher.’”

What followed was a career shift Shapiro hadn’t planned for—but quickly fell in love with. “I kind of got bit by the bug,” she said, smiling.

Switching careers, however, wasn’t without its challenges. “It’s very scary to shift into a second career of which you have no background in,” Shapiro said. That’s where the Teacher Accelerator Program (TAP) came in.

TAP, a Miami-based initiative, provides a fast-track for aspiring educators, whether they’re recent graduates or mid-career professionals looking to pivot into teaching. The program offers a one-semester Foundations of Education course—at no cost for career changers like Shapiro—through Miami Dade College. For undergraduates, the course is also available at the University of Miami and Florida International University.

But TAP goes beyond the classroom. The program includes a summer “boot camp” where candidates receive a stipend and hands-on training alongside veteran educators. They learn lesson planning, classroom management, and even lead their own classes—all before stepping into a school full-time. TAP also assists with certification costs and job placement at schools most in need of qualified teachers.

“I interned at Miami High, and it was the best experience. TAP gave me the tools I needed,” said Shapiro. “When I say I wouldn’t be here without it—it’s 100% true.”

Now a full-time teacher at Miami Palmetto Senior High School, Shapiro combines her passion for education and law by leading programs like mock trial and moot court. “I pinch myself every day that I have these amazing students to teach,” she said. “It’s surreal.”

Her journey is exactly what TAP aims to replicate. “It's quite a proud moment for me to just be able to see one of our teachers in the classroom and know that we are helping with the issue that we're trying to solve,” said the Senior Director of TAP, Jasmine Calin-Micek.

To learn more about how you can join the next cohort and make a difference in the lives of students, visitteacheraccelerator.org.