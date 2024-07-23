Former NFL Player Kristoffer Doura Launches Youth Advocacy Organization 'Dream to Lead'

Former NFL player Kristoffer Doura, who experienced a near-death incident during his professional career, is now channeling his passion and energy into helping at-risk youth through his newly founded organization, Dream to Lead (D2L).

Reflecting on his transition from professional sports to youth advocacy, Kristoffer shared, "Every morning I wake up and thank God… Pro sports is amazing, the NFL was great, but it's the children are what I’m about today." This shift led him to establish Dream to Lead, an organization dedicated to supporting at-risk youth through mentorship, mental health education, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) curriculum.

Dream to Lead, launched this year, aims to provide comprehensive support to youth from ages 11 to 24. The organization is set to host its first major event, the Adventure Ology Summer Camp, from July 26 to 28 at the D1 Training Facility in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The camp will engage 200 at-risk youth in a variety of activities designed to inspire and educate.

Kristoffer's passion for youth advocacy stems from his personal experiences and education. "Education has always been the impact for me," Kristoffer explained. "I made sure I had a master's degree before I went pro because I knew the end game wasn't going to be retiring as a football player." His dedication to education and mentorship drives his commitment to providing resources and opportunities for youth, ensuring they have the support they need to succeed.

The impact of Dream to Lead extends beyond the children it serves. "In so many ways, when I wake up every morning, I'm just grateful because I see the inspiration that I've received from kids," Kristoffer said. "If I can change one child at a time, that’s the focus of why I'm inspired to give back."

Dream to Lead is committed to providing at-risk youth with the guidance, leadership, and development they need to thrive. Through mentorship programs, mental health education, and a focus on STEAM curriculum, D2L aims to equip young people with the tools and resources to succeed, regardless of their background.

For more information on Dream to Lead and their upcoming events, visit d2lead.org.