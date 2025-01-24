Former NFL Star Greg Bell Tackles Art and Youth Education at Art Palm Beach

Inside South Florida welcomed former NFL star Greg Bell and art advocate Kassandra Voyagis, who are using their passion for art to inspire and educate hundreds of kids through Art Palm Beach. Their mission? To give youth a new lens to explore creativity, learn about the art world, and maybe even find future careers in the process.

Greg, a former NFL player, shared that his love for art started 62 years ago during his time at Notre Dame. His dedication to the arts has taken him from Southern California to South Florida, where he’s now working to open doors for local youth.

For many of these young attendees, Art Palm Beach will be their first encounter with a world-class art show. Kassandra, the director of the program, described the experience as “immersive and inspirational,” featuring everything from contemporary works to iconic pieces by Picasso and Miró.

Kids will also marvel at larger-than-life installations, including a 36-foot bear, a 19-foot Birkin bag, and a 9-foot shark

“My hope is that they're going to get inspired,” Kassandra added.”It's an opportunity for these kids to actually experience something that they wouldn't have ever thought they could.”

One unique aspect of the program is its focus on teaching kids the business side of art. Greg and Kassandra explained how students are exposed to various roles, such as curators, gallery managers, and engineers who set up the exhibits.

“I think today's youth have to find their direction and their dream. One of the things that we do with this art show is we actually show them the business of art,” Greg said.

Additionally, participating students have the chance to enter a contest where winners get to showcase their work at the art fair—a rare and invaluable opportunity typically reserved for gallery-represented artists.

Through their work, Greg and Kassandra hope to give today’s youth the same opportunities to find joy, inspiration, and purpose through art.

For more information on Art Palm Beach, visit ArtPalmBeach.com. To learn about Athletes for Life, Greg’s nonprofit dedicated to enriching youth lives, head toAthletesforLife.org.