Former NFL Star Ovie Mughelli Shares Winning Super Bowl Party Game Plan with Papa John’s

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Papa John’s All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As football fans gear up for the Super Bowl, former NFL All-Pro fullback Ovie Mughelli has a game-winning strategy for hosting the ultimate watch party—and it all starts with Papa John’s.

“When I want to score with my guests, I start with Papa John’s,” says Mughelli. “The best way to fuel a big game watch party is with hot, fresh pizza, wings, breadsticks, and, of course, their special garlic sauce.”

Papa John’s makes hosting easy with online ordering and delivery, ensuring fans don’t miss a single play while grabbing their favorite game-day bites.

For Super Bowl weekend, fans can take advantage of a special deal—the extra-large New York-style pizza for just $11.99.

To lock in your winning lineup of game-day eats, visitPapaJohns.com, place your order, and let Papa John’s handle the rest.

