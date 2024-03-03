Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport: So Much More Than an Airport

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Rufus James, the director of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE), shedding light on the airport's significant contributions to the community and its multifaceted programs.

Nestled in the Uptown district and owned by the city of Fort Lauderdale, FXE serves as a bustling hub for general aviation, catering to over 200,000 visitors annually. James explained, "There's no commercial service… It is truly strictly general aviation." Despite its lack of commercial flights, FXE offers an array of services and amenities, including a 24-hour air traffic control tower, airport rescue and firefighting, customs and border protection, security, and police presence.

The economic impact of FXE on the Fort Lauderdale community is substantial, with James noting a significant increase over the past decade. "In the last 10 years as the airport director, we went from an economic impact of $839 million annually... to $3.9 billion economic impact...," he stated proudly. With over 23,000 jobs and a payroll exceeding $1.2 billion, FXE plays a vital role in bolstering the local economy.

Beyond its economic contributions, FXE is committed to educational outreach, hosting programs such as the Flying Classroom initiated by Barrington Irving, the youngest pilot to circumnavigate the globe solo. Irving's program integrates STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education by bringing real-world experiences into classrooms, inspiring young minds to explore these fields.

FXE also engages in philanthropic endeavors, such as an annual 5k event in partnership with the Trustbridge Hospice organization, raising over $400,000 to date. This demonstrates the airport's dedication to supporting community-based entities that provide essential care to individuals in need.

For those interested in learning more about FXE and its initiatives, the airport's website, flyfxe.com, offers a wealth of information, including historical background, ongoing initiatives, and future plans.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by City of Ft. Lauderdale.