Fort Lauderdale Pours Rosé for a good cause

Posted at 12:10 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 12:10:06-05

"Rosé is much more than a drink these days," says Carlos Suarez, founder of Seaglass Experience.

From January 21st to January 23rd on the sands of Fort Lauderdale beach, the third annual Seasglass Experience will take place and the three-day event will showcase over 30 Rosé's from all over the world and will also highlight wine, spirits, craft beer, and of course food.

"I wanted to create something special on Fort Lauderdale beach. I wanted to show the beach in an upscale light. And I felt a need that we needed to celebrate the beach a little bit more than what we are doing. And it's been really embraced by all the residents and from other people from other places," states Suarez.

Carlos is a cancer survivor and when he created Seaglass he wanted the event to give back to our community.

"I was able to get Autonation and DRV PINK to be a sponsor. It's raising money and awareness to a cause that's very dear to me and I am proud of the work that we've done together," says Suarez.

Chef Jose Mendin, the mastermind behind Rivertail and Pubbelly restaurants, will be serving up a refreshing Ceviche Dish at the event.

