Fort Lauderdale Record Store Offers Fans A Chance To Win Whitney Prizes

As her immortal words told us, Whitney will always love us, and we will always love her. Nat Smallish, manager of Radio-Active Records in Fort Lauderdale, invited Inside South Florida to her store to celebrate the release of “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” the newest film honoring Whitney Houston, with a chance for fans to win Whitney prizes.

“Every single week we host something called ‘Win It Wednesday,’” says Smallish. “You can win anything from concert tickets with Revolution Live or Culture Room to record packages.”

Radio-Active Records will be honoring Whitney by curating their next Win It Wednesday to her music.

“We are specifically doing a giveaway for the new Whitney Houston ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ next Wednesday when we open at 11 a.m,” says Smallish.

Fans can win the compilation album “I Will Always Love You: The Best of Whitney Houston.

For more information, visit radio-active-records.com