Fort Lauderdale Shares Park Development Plans for 2024 and Beyond

Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Fort Lauderdale, Carl Williams, joined Inside South Florida to unveil the city's upcoming developmental plans. With a dedicated budget of $200 million, Fort Lauderdale is enthusiastically progressing with the planning, design, and construction of improvements to the park systems across the community. These enhancements are aimed at guaranteeing that Fort Lauderdale maintains its commitment to delivering world-class parks, ensuring enjoyment for all residents both now and in the future.

“In 2024, we've got exciting projects at Riverside Park, we've got Holiday Park, which is one of our signature parks,” says Williams. “We recently just opened Tunnel Top Park, and we also have Lockhart Park coming up, another one of our signature parks, but we have an exciting list of improvements in all of our park systems.”

“Coming up, one of our largest events of the year the Downtown Countdown on New Year's Eve on Second Street,” says Williams. “We also have Kwanzaa celebration. And then as we go into 2024, we've got the Martin Luther King parade and festival on January 15. And so, we have a busy month and a half or so and we're really looking forward to it.”

For more information, visit FortLauderdale.gov

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the City of Fort Lauderdale.