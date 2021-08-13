Fort Lauderdale Treatment Center is helping people from all over

Agape Treatment Center in Fort Lauderdale provides individuals from all over the country the opportunity to achieve the gift of lasting sobriety.

George Mavrookas, Founder and CEO, says "Agape" is a biblical term meaning "God's unconditional love." He says the mission of the center is to provide unconditional love and care to help people get back on track. This comes in several forms, including education and support.

Although he was born and raised in the restaurant industry, he wanted to do something more that would make a difference in the lives of others. The center has been running for four years and also considers itself a behavioral healthcare company as well. Agape has the tools to help people with mental health issues as well as addiction issues.

