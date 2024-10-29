Fort Lauderdale United FC: A New Era for Women’s Professional Soccer in South Florida

Fort Lauderdale United FC, chaired by Tommy Smith, is South Florida's first women’s professional soccer team. Playing at their newly upgraded home stadium at NSU University, the team now boasts a Division I-quality facility with 5,500 seats, a natural grass field, advanced lighting, sound systems, canopies, and a new press box. Just down the road, the team’s state-of-the-art training facility includes essential amenities like locker rooms, training spaces, equipment storage, and even a Zen room designed for player well-being.

The club’s mission goes beyond just the game, aiming to inspire young athletes and build a robust community. Midfielder Felicia Knox, who played at the University of Alabama, highlighted the excitement of joining a professional women’s team in South Florida, an area with limited pro-level opportunities for women in sports. Fort Lauderdale United is also heavily involved in youth soccer, college competitions, and even volleyball, hosting events and barbecues that bring the community together.

Smith envisions Fort Lauderdale United as a community-centric club where “all are welcome” and sees it as a destination for fans for years to come. As for team aspirations? Smith didn’t hold back, aiming high for a championship this season. To catch the excitement and join the Fort Lauderdale United community, visit ftlutd.com.