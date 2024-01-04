Fort Lauderdale's Arts Impact: Enriching Culture, Economy, and Community

Fort Lauderdale Cultural Affairs Officer, Joshua Carden, joined Inside South Florida to highlight the vital role of the nonprofit arts and culture sector in the city. Investing in the arts is not only a means to enhance Fort Lauderdale's economic prosperity but also a pivotal factor in fostering community well-being. The upcoming year promises a variety of exciting exhibits and performances in Fort Lauderdale's vibrant arts scene, including a color field exploration at the NSU Art Museum and an immersive sensory experience at the Museum of Discovery and Science.

“In the city of Fort Lauderdale alone, the arts supply over 5,000 people with full-time work—everything from museum curators to dancers to painters, and everything in between,” says Carden. “It also was established that the arts generate over $280 million a year directly back into the local economy for the city of Fort Lauderdale.”

Fort Lauderdale provides a diverse range of programs and events designed to explore the transformative influence of the arts within the community.

“These organizations are not in it for the money; they're all nonprofits, as I mentioned,” says Carden. “So, they're really doing it for their own love of the arts and how it has really changed and influenced their lives. These dancers, artists, museum workers, and all the educators at these places are really doing it to instill a love for the arts in the next generation.”

For more information, visit ArtsCalendar.org

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by City of Fort Lauderdale.