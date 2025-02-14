Fort Lauderdale’s Delta Eta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Celebrates 75 Years of Community Service

The Delta Eta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is celebrating a historic milestone: 75 years of service to the Fort Lauderdale community. As the first African American Greek-letter organization chartered in Broward County, the chapter has created a legacy of philanthropy, education, and empowerment since its establishment on February 18, 1950 by seven pioneering women.

Vanessa Sober, chapter president, highlighted the chapter’s many contributions over the decades, including the creation of the first debutante cotillion in Broward County, which is also celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. The cotillion, an annual event aimed at empowering young women, will take place on April 19 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The chapter’s service initiatives span from volunteering at shelters and donating to food banks to supporting local schools like Larkdale Elementary and New Generation Learning Center. Members regularly provide school supplies, read to children, and offer assistance where needed.

To commemorate its Diamond Jubilee, the Delta Eta Zeta Chapter will host a gala on April 19 at the Renaissance Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, celebrating their enduring commitment to the community.

"Service is what we do," said Sober, emphasizing the chapter’s ongoing mission to uplift and support the Fort Lauderdale community through dedicated volunteerism and outreach.

Tickets and additional information can be found at FortLauderdaleZetas.org.