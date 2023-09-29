Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Fort Lauderdale’s expansive economic development plans

Posted at 2:53 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 14:53:17-04

The City of Fort Lauderdale’s City Manager, Greg Chavarria, joined Inside South Florida to share the amazing resources the city offers its residents and visitors.

“Fort Lauderdale welcomes everyone and anyone from everywhere,” says Chavarria. “We're very happy about the economic development and all the exciting things, restaurants and cultural aspects of Fort Lauderdale.”

For more information, visit FortLauderdale.gov/FTLConnect

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com