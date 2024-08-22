Fort Myers: The Ultimate End-of-Summer Getaway

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Lee County Visitor and Conventions Bureau. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the summer winds down, there's no better time to plan a quick escape, and Fort Myers, just a short drive across the state from Miami, offers the perfect end-of-summer retreat. Miriam Dotson, Communications Manager from Visit Fort Myers, recently shared why this Gulf Coast gem should be on your travel radar.

Fort Myers is just two and a half hours from Miami, making it an easy and convenient getaway. The Gulf Coast's west coast vibe offers a different flavor of Florida, with its serene beaches, vibrant cultural scene, and charming resorts. Late summer and early fall are ideal times to visit, with fewer crowds and more affordable accommodation options before the peak season kicks in around November.

Fort Myers offers a range of activities and events that cater to all interests. One of the highlights Miriam mentioned is the Island Hopper Songwriter Fest, taking place from September 20th to 29th. This 10-day event features live music across various venues, including Captiva Island, Fort Myers Beach, Cape Coral, and downtown Fort Myers. It's an excellent opportunity to enjoy great tunes, local food, and the laid-back atmosphere of the area.

For nature lovers, Fort Myers has plenty to offer. The Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve is a must-visit, providing shaded boardwalks and beautiful natural scenery. Whether you're interested in kayaking, hiking, or simply relaxing, Fort Myers' natural landscapes will make you feel like you've truly escaped the hustle and bustle.

Fort Myers has seen significant updates in its accommodations, ensuring visitors have a comfortable and enjoyable stay. The Margaritaville Beach Resort, which opened within the last year, offers day passes for those who want to experience its pool and beach amenities without staying overnight. Sundial Beach Resort, known for its luxurious spa, is another great option, offering beachfront views and top-notch services.

In downtown Fort Myers, The Banyan has renovated over 100 rooms, providing a fresh and modern stay within walking distance of the area's historic sites, including the Edison and Ford Winter Estates. This blend of historic charm and modern convenience makes Fort Myers a unique destination.

For Miami residents, the easiest way to reach Fort Myers is by car, taking a scenic drive across the state. However, for those coming from further afield, Fort Myers is well-connected with direct flights and connections from various parts of the country. Seasonal direct flights are available from November, making it accessible year-round.

To learn more about what Fort Myers has to offer, including events, accommodations, and travel tips, visit visitfortmyers.com. The website provides an events calendar, photos, videos, and plenty of inspiration to help you plan your perfect getaway.