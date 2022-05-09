Founder of Jennifer’s Homemade, Jennifer Behar, shares the story behind her success and delicious treats

Jennifer Behar founded her company, Jennifer's Homemade, at a time where she needed to make a change in her life. Now, she has seen her business grow and become a beloved national brand, while also giving back to her community.

“I was divorced and baking with my daughter, trying to figure out what I was doing with my life. I had this epiphany one day that I could take my passion for baking and my desire to give back,” says Behar. “I went to Feeding South Florida, my local food bank, and told them I wanted to donate a portion of my proceeds before I'd ever made a sale.”

The idea came for the brand came to Behar while trying to figure out what career path she should take.

“It just kind of came to me. I was like, ‘Oh my god, I could sell these breadsticks that I used to make for dinner parties that people told me they loved,’” says Behar. “I drove myself to the grocery store, bought all the ingredients and went home to start baking.”

While building her brand, Behar did have to face many risks on her journey.

“I really didn't know what I was stepping into,” says Behar. “I just financed this myself and mortgaged my house. I did a lot of crazy stuff to get it going but I was all in. I never really questioned it.”

You can buy Jennifer’s breadsticks and flatbreads at Publix, Whole Foods, or on her website jennifershomemade.com

