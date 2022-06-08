Founders of Gray Whale Gin share the importance of ocean conservation

In honor of World Ocean Day, Conservationists and Founders of Gray Whale Gin, Jan and Marsh Mokhtari, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can help the conservation effort and the inspiration behind their company.

“Spending time outdoors and then around water has always been important to us whether we're hiking, swimming or surfing with our daughters. That's really our happy place,” says Jan. “Ocean conservation has always been our mission.”

Marsh says they were inspired by the gray whale and their migration patterns when creating their gin company.

“The gray whale has a baby down in San Ignacio Bay and Baja and migrates all the way to the Arctic,” says Marsh. “It's actually the longest known migration. Right in our logo, you will actually see the West Coast of America that is the migratory path of the gray whale.”

The six ingredients in their gin makes their product taste unique compared to other brands.

“Our gin doesn't taste like any other gin. The Italian gin tastes more piney while our gin tastes a little bit more woodsy,” says Marsh. “Continuing down that path you'll see the citrus. The limes from Temecula gives it a lovely sweetness.”

Jan and Marsh stressed the importance of celebrating World Ocean Day.

“I think the most important thing is that 70% of the oxygen on planet earth comes from our oceans,” says Marsh. “The carbon is absorbed by the oceans and released through phytoplankton and we're dumping 14 million tons of plastics into our oceans every year.”

For more information, visit graywhalegin.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Gray Whale Gin/Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits