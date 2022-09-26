Four home improvement projects to prepare your home for fall

Fall is a great time to make home improvements. Home Improvement and Lifestyle Expert, Kathryn Emery, joined Inside South Florida to share four essential projects to prepare your home for the change in the season.

“Rescue Amp Baits are no mess, no spills and no cleanup. The bait is contained in a little station, and nothing drips on the floor,” says Emery. “It's child resistant. It's a dual bait technology with two separate foods that ants crave. Ants are gone overnight.” Find this product at Rescue.com

October is Fire Safety Month, and it is also a great time of the year to replace home hazard detectors.

“First Alert has a Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm. It has a sealed lithium-ion battery. That means the batteries are going to last the life of the alarm, which is 10 years,” says Emery. “Do you have a fire extinguisher? The First Alert Home1 can protect you from any sort of fire, including wood, paper, flammable, electric and grease fire.”

Redecorate and reorganize your home with new wall shelving.

“Rubbermaid Premium Wood Shelving is thermally infused and scratch, stain and snag resist. It is super easy to install. All the hardware comes with it,” says Emery. “There are two different colors. The smaller 32-inch is great for the office, living room and laundry room. They also have a closet version.” Find these items at HomeDepot.com

Maintain your lawn during the dryer fall months of the year with Root Quencher.

“The Root Quencher replaces sprinkler heads and drip irrigation, which breaks and wastes water,” says Emery. “It goes from nine inches to 22 inches depending on the size of what you're watering. Once you put it in the ground, you can add fertilizer to it.” Find this product at RootQuencher.com

