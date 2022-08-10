Four-time Grammy Award Winning Singer, Michael Bublé, is coming to South Florida

Four-time Grammy Award-Winning vocal powerhouse Michael Bublé is loved worldwide and is headed on tour in support of his eleventh studio album, with a stop at FLA Live Arena. Bublé joined Inside South Florida to talk more about his new album and what to expect from the show.

“The world has sucked pretty bad, I think we all have this sense of dread, and we're divided, but every morning I wake up, I look at my beautiful kids, and I think how lucky I am to get to make music to bring people together and to lead with love and empathy,” says Bublé. “My job is to make music, to show up in buildings, put on the greatest show on earth, and to watch families connect and fall in love.”

Bublé’s concert is this Friday, August 12th, and it is not one you want to miss.

“It's the greatest show on earth. I mean, it's a big, bad massive production with the greatest band in the world. You know, it's a rock show, man,” says Bublé. “I get to take people to a place that hasn't existed for a long time, who never got to go see Presley, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, or Dean Martin. This is about the best chance to see something that has gone extinct a long time ago.”

Bublé also talks about his 11th studio album, Higher, and collaborating with Sir Paul McCartney for a cover of “My Valentine.”

“There's always these pinch me moments over and over again,” says Bublé. “Singing with Willie Nelson on this record, writing with Ryan Tedder, getting produced by Sir Paul McCartney. I mean, I've been so lucky in my life that I was thinking about it the other day. I have worked with my heroes.”